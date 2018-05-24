30-Yr-old Evictee Michael Rotondo Gets Job Offer ... Screw Your Folks, Be a Camguy!!!

30-Year-Old Evicted Son Michael Rotondo Gets Job Offer from CamSoda

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Rotondo's parents suing to get him evicted from their home is opening the door for the 30-year-old to get a job, right alongside the likes of Farrah Abraham ... TMZ has learned.

The day after his family court battle made headlines ... Rotondo, the so-called "layabout millennial," got a letter from online cam site, CamSoda. In the letter, obtained by TMZ, the company first offered Michael condolences on losing the eviction case -- then offered him a paying gig in its "LifeStream" program.

Keep in mind, CamSoda made its name as the site where porn stars do online camming -- but fear not, Michael's job would be fully clothed. According to the letter, the program "allows people to livestream their candid lives 24/7."

Michael would get $1,000/month for up to 6 months, if he accepts.

The company suggests he use the dough to pay rent on a place of his own, and to show his parents he's not a deadbeat.

CamSoda tells us Michael hasn't responded yet, but he told us he already has some mysterious "business" lined up. He won't say what it is, but claims he'll be able to move out in about 3 months.

Perhaps camming can be his plan C. Although, we're positive his top secret plan B will pan out.