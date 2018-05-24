Stormy Daniels' Security & Entourage Abusive at The Abbey

Stormy Daniels Pushy Goon Squad ... Down at The Abbey

Stormy Daniels was rolling deep with security for her appearance in West Hollywood -- and as they say ... there's strength -- and apparently jerk-offs -- in numbers.

We got Trump's alleged one-time mistress hitting up The Abbey in WeHo Wednesday night right on the heels of celebrating Stormy Daniels Day and receiving a key to the city.

West Hollywood honors Stormy Daniels with a key to the city https://t.co/9p2A8D1y0e pic.twitter.com/0mSmbZAQOx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 24, 2018

She had quite the entourage around her -- some security ... and one rando who got into it with paps on the way in. The same dude who flipped off the cameras resurfaced on the way out, but it was one of Stormy's bodyguards who had the last shove ... and alleged theft.

There hasn't been a camera Stormy and co. haven't met that they didn't like ... until now.