NFL's Terrance Williams' Lamborghini Crash Pics and Video

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams appeared to be a drunken mess when cops found him after his Lamborghini crash ... and now TMZ Sports has the videos and the photos.

The Frisco PD says the responded the crash scene around 4:40 AM on May 19th -- and saw a blue 2017 Lambo Huracan smashed next to a light pole with no driver inside.

Cops say they found Williams a short distance away ... who appeared WASTED drunk while riding an electric bicycle.

Here are the photos of the blue Lamborghini wrecked by Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams during a mysterious crash on May 19 ... and it seems pretty clear he DID strike a light pole.

Remember, there are two different stories about the crash ...

Cops say ... Williams smashed the 2017 Lambo into a light pole and then fled the scene. He was located and arrested for public intoxication a short distance from the crash.

Terrance says ... he did NOT hit a light pole -- and only crashed after swerving to avoid a driver in front of him who had slammed on the brakes. Williams didn't say what he hit, only saying he hopped the curb.

But, the photos show the Lambo right next to a downed light pole ... with obvious damage to the front left side of the car.

Williams said he did not flee the scene -- but rather called a friend to pick him up and then grabbed a scooter to return to the car to meet the tow truck.