Hollywood Hits Up the Monaco Grand Prix 2018

As race car drivers took their positions at the starting line this weekend for 2018's Monaco Grand Prix, celebs also took their places in the stands ... and in front of cameras.

Tons of stars showed up and showed out for the big race Sunday in the South of France, including Tom Brady, Bella Hadid, Hugh Grant, Ron Howard, Kit Harrington, Kris Jenner, Lewis Hamilton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and others.

Some A-listers got more involved in the festivities than others -- Tom and Bella were spotted center stage for a photo-op with what appeared to be drivers. and Kit even hopped into a Formula One race car himself ... suited up and helmeted like he was gonna take a few laps.

