Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Sees Nothing But Diamonds ... Through $125k Goggles!!

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Makes $125k Goggles Out of Diamond Watches

EXCLUSIVE

Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi's problem isn't double vision, it's diamond vision ... but that'll happen when you ice out 2 high-priced watches and turn them into eyewear.

Slim got all 'Mad Max' on his timepieces by combining them to make what we imagine is probably the first ever pair of watch-goggles.

Slim gave his Audemars and Rolex Yacht-Master watches -- more than $50k each -- to Houston celebrity jeweler ZoFrost, and told him to go to town.

It's a cool idea for those who don't wanna see, but definitely want to be seen.

With the diamonds and the connecting Dior strap, we're told the end product's worth about $125k. Best of all, the whole process is reversible -- just in case Slim wants the watches back on his wrists.