Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Canada Bound for Royal Honeymoon Pretty Lovely Spot, Eh?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Honeymoon in Canada Will Be 'Royal Retreat'

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to a spot with a royal reputation for their honeymoon, and it's not too far from her homeland, just up north of the border ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for their post-wedding getaway, and will be staying at the 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin ... aka "The Royal Retreat."

Our sources say the resort ordered some gear and goodies it doesn't normally keep on hand for Meghan and Harry. It's unclear exactly when they'll be arriving, but we're told both British and Canadian security will be involved when they do.

So, why this place? Well, it's considered a Canadian Paradise -- tucked away in the middle of Jasper National Park -- and has a rich history of royal guests ... from both England and Hollywood.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother stayed there in 1939, and the current Queen and Prince Philip hit it up in June 2005. Celebs like Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta and Bill Gates vacation there ... and it's where the 1954 Marilyn Monroe/Robert Mitchum film "River of No Return" was shot.

Enjoy your stay, you crazy Royal newlyweds!