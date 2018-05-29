Auburn Football Recruit C.J. Harris Willing to Change CBD Medication, Dad Says

A high school football star who takes CBD oil to control his seizures is willing to switch to another medication if it will clear the way to play for a top NCAA school ... his father tells TMZ Sports.
C.J. Harris says he was told his invitation to join the Auburn football team as a defensive back was rescinded -- and now there are conflicting reports about whether it was due to his CBD medication or his underlying medical condition, epilepsy.
We spoke with C.J.'s father who wouldn't clarify the reason Auburn pulled the offer -- but told us C.J.'s medication will not be a problem if any other program is interested in his son.
"He wants to play," Curtis Harris tells TMZ Sports ... "He's gotta find a way and he’s willing to find something that doesn’t have the THC in it.”
"We don’t want to look back and say we didn’t try, but C.J.’s health is most important."
FYI, C.J. has said the CBD oil -- which contains THC -- helps keep his seizures at bay and he hasn't had an episode since January 2017.
There are reports that the CBD oil was not the reason Auburn pulled the invitation -- instead sources told Auburn Undercover's Brandon Marcello the Auburn medical staff had concerns clearing a person with epilepsy to play full-contact football at the NCAA level.
As for C.J.'s future, Curtis tells us ... "Chances are he’ll go to a prep school for a semester and hopefully he’ll pick it back up in 2019 with Auburn or another school."