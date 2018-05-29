Lavar Ball Says He Doesn't Care Lonzo Won't Be Rookie of the Year

LaVar Ball Lonzo Won't Be Rookie Of The Year? ... Who Freakin' Cares!!!

LaVar Ball doesn't care one damn bit that Lonzo Ball won't be Rookie of the Year, telling TMZ Sports 'Zo's NBA freshman season was still a resounding success.

If you remember, LaVar predicted Lonzo would win the award before the season started, but even though Ball had a decent season with the Lakers, 'Zo wasn't named a finalist for ROY.

We got the Big Baller at LAX ... and wanted to know what he thought about one of his predictions not panning out, and you guessed it ... he couldn't care less.

"Who cares?! Who cares about Rookie of the Year?! Who cares about Rookie of the Year?! Ain't no missed prediction. They all going to the NBA."

As a matter of fact, it seems LaVar has had a TOTAL change of heart ... because now he doesn't even think the award matters AT ALL.

"I don't care who Rookie of the Year is. I don't care who's Rookie of the Year. Rookie of the Year don't mean nothing."

The finalists for the meaningless award are Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum.

Congrats, guys.