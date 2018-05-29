Zion Williamson Forget LiAngelo Ball's Dunk Show ... Watch This!!

Zion Williamson Responds To LiAngelo Ball's Dunk Show With Two Insane Jams

If you thought LiAngelo Ball's dunk sesh at the Lakers practice facility was impressive ... wait 'til you see Zion Williamson's "hold my drink" response Tuesday.

The Duke commit -- clearly reacting to 'Gelo 'cause of the "dead legs" caption he shared -- nearly took down a rim trying to top the middle Ball brother's performance.

The first dunk: A self-lob, behind-the-back jam.

The second dunk: Another self-lob, left-handed hammer.

'Gelo's clearly got ups ... but yeah, we're givin' Zion the nod here.

Zion's got at least a year under Coach K before he heads to the NBA ... and 'Gelo might need a year in the G League before he's in the big show ... but maybe see you two in the real dunk contest in 2020??