Ben Simmons Hits Bev Hills with Mystery Girl, Kendall Jenner?

NBA star Ben Simmons had a fancy dinner date in Bev Hills on Monday night ... and the woman in his car sure looks a lot like Kendall Jenner.

It makes sense ... considering new reports the Philadelphia 76ers star has broken up with Tinashe and moved on to Kendall. The romance has been going on for a few weeks, according to Page Six.

Our video was shot outside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills -- where our sources say Simmons and the mystery woman had a bite to eat together. We're told the woman tried like hell to stay low key -- using her hoodie to cover her face.

Kendall's been connected to basketball players before -- most recently, she was with Blake Griffin and before that she was reportedly dating Jordan Clarkson.

If that really is Kendall (and it really seems like it is) ... welcome to the Kardashians, Mr. Simmons!

FYI, we last saw Simmons with Tinashe in Philly earlier this month -- riding in a Ferrari together.