Kim Kardashian West Arrives at White House for Meeting with President Trump

Kim Kardashian West Yes, I'm Here to See the President About a Woman's Freedom

Kim Kardashian West is all business, in a pantsuit, as she arrives at the White House to meet President Trump.

Kim and her attorney, Shawn Holley, entered through the southwest gate at 1600 Penn just after 5 PM EDT. As we reported, the meeting with POTUS has been in the works for months ... as KKW's been in talks with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to get Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence commuted.

Alice is the great-grandmother who was convicted for drug conspiracy and money laundering in 1997 ... they were her first offenses, and Kim's taken up her cause over the last year.

Her attire -- all black, besides yellow heels -- shows just how serious Kim is about her mission.

No doubt, Kanye West's admiration for Trump will be brought up during the meeting ... by Trump.