LaMelo Ball Chops His Famous Locks, I've Got Waves Now!

LaMelo Ball just changed his image in a big way -- losing his signature shaggy hairstyle ... and replacing it with some killer waves!

There had been rumors LaMelo axed his Odell Beckham-style hairdo after he came back from Lithuania ... but now he's confirmed the change -- posting the pics on Instagram.

Looks like 'Melo's hair inspiration could be his own brother, Lonzo ... who has a similar wavy cut of his own.

It's a bizarre move for 'Melo, considering the hair was part of his signature look -- and helped him stand out from the rest of his family.

Don't expect the new look to 'do -- 'Melo already posted on social media, "I miss my old hair."