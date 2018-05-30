Peyton Manning on Neck Injury: 'I Couldn't Throw the Same Way'

Peyton Manning says he couldn't throw a football the same way after his neck injury a few years back -- but he adjusted his game and found success ... and he's convinced Tiger Woods will do the same.

The NFL legend played with Tiger at PGA's Memorial Pro-Am in Ohio -- when he was asked if he thought Tiger could return to greatness after back fusion surgery.

"I can certainly relate," Manning said ... "It's about being flexible, being adaptive."

"I couldn't throw the ball the same way after my injury, but you learn to use your experience and football intellect. That's what he's doing. He's adjusted his game and his swing and using his experience and using other parts of his body to get some strength and power."

"For a golf fan, it's great to see him back out here."

Manning was also REALLY impressed with some of Tiger's shots -- and judging from the video ... you can see why.