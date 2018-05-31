Chris Evert Serving Up Tennis Court Mansion ... Got $5 Mil?

Tennis legend Chris Evert -- the former #1 ranked player in the world -- is selling her Boca Raton mansion (complete with its own tennis court) ... and it's all yours if you've got $5 MIL!

The place is massive -- 12,296 square feet sitting on a 5-acre lot.

We're talking 8 bedrooms, 8 baths, par 3 golf course, 9 car garage, 2 guest houses ... and, of course, a private tennis court on the grounds!!!

Evert bought the place back in 2003 for $2.8 mil -- and she's listing it with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $4.99 mil ... not a bad investment!