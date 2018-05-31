TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ezekiel Elliott Taking My OL Fishin' ... In A Private Jet!!

5/31/2018 4:21 PM PDT

Ezekiel Elliott Takes His O-Line on Fishin' Trip In a Private Jet

Breaking News

Ezekiel Elliott's gone fishin' ... and he's takin' his O-line with him.

The Cowboys just wrapped up organized team activities Thursday ... and it didn't take long for the stud running back to pack up his OL on a private jet to take them to hunt some fish.

Unclear where they're headed ... but if Zeke's footin' the bill -- you know it'll be baller.

The RB bought Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and the boys John Deere XTVs during his monster rookie year ... which all cost OVER $16K A POP!

So enjoy the trip, gents ... see you all when OTAs pick back up Monday!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web