Ezekiel Elliott Takes His O-Line on Fishin' Trip In a Private Jet

Ezekiel Elliott's gone fishin' ... and he's takin' his O-line with him.

The Cowboys just wrapped up organized team activities Thursday ... and it didn't take long for the stud running back to pack up his OL on a private jet to take them to hunt some fish.

Unclear where they're headed ... but if Zeke's footin' the bill -- you know it'll be baller.

The RB bought Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and the boys John Deere XTVs during his monster rookie year ... which all cost OVER $16K A POP!

So enjoy the trip, gents ... see you all when OTAs pick back up Monday!