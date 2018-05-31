Floyd Mayweather Praises Son for Graduating High School ... I Never Did

Floyd Mayweather﻿ says he's super proud of his son, Koraun, for graduating high school this week ... since it's something he was never able to accomplish himself.

The 18-year-old just got his diploma from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California ... and Floyd was right by his side to celebrate the big moment.

"I'm so proud of my son for doing something that I didn’t do, and that’s graduate high school," Mayweather said.

"When I️ was his age I️ dropped out of school and followed my dream of boxing to take my family out of poverty!!"

Koraun commented too ... saying, "Thank you to my parents for motivating me throughout this journey."

Looks like Floyd came bearing gifts ... check out the kid's shiny gold necklace!!!