Kanye West Grab a S'more ... And Enjoy My New Beats!!!

Kanye West Hosts Listening Party for New Album in Jackson Hole

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West is about to unveil his new album ... cowboy style.

Yeezy is hosting a listening party Thursday night at a ranch 45 minutes outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Several hundred people flew in -- record and media types -- from all over the country. Horses are running around as everyone is starting to assemble at a campfire, where guests will hear tracks from Kanye's unreleased album while chowing down on s'mores.

Kanye's been holed up in Jackson Hole for several weeks now, putting the finishing touches on his work.