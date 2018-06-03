J Prince to Drake Stand Down on Pusha T ... 'Can't Get in the Pig Pen'

J Prince Tells Drake to Stand Down in Pusha T Beef

Exclusive Details

James Prince says Drake will not be responding to Pusha T's vicious diss track under his orders ... because going that low is beneath the young MC.

The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO spoke with radio personalities Fadam Got da Juice and DJ Reddz of DTLR Radio Saturday, and told them he issued the directive to Drake that AM -- stand down, and don't respond to "The Story of Adidon," as many anticipated he would.

He goes on to say that what Push engaged in was equivalent to a "pig pen mentality" and incredibly disrespectful for going after going after Drake's mom, dad, and his OVO producer with MS, Noah '40' Shebib. J Prince doesn't directly address Drake's alleged son with porn star Sophie Brussaux ... but you gotta imagine he means that, too. Prince was on air promoting his new book, "The Art and Science of Respect" ... which comes out this month.

Here's another thing ... sources connected to Drake tell us he had already recorded a diss track responding to Push's 'Adidon,' prior to James' phone call Saturday morning.

Seems J Prince doesn't want Drake to stoop to Push's level and screw with his mainstream rep ... and, presumably, his mainstream money.