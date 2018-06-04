J Prince Drake Would've Ended Kanye With Next Pusha T Diss Track

James Prince Says Drake Would've Ended Kanye with Next Diss Track

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West should consider himself lucky Drake isn't firing back at Pusha T, 'cause the track he recorded would've blown up Ye's career ... according to James Prince.

The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO tells us Drake was, in fact, ready to respond to Pusha's "The Story of Adidon" before J Prince stepped in and told him to stand down. According to Prince, what Drake had "cocked and loaded" would've "ended" Kanye, and caused a lot of pain. He insists they're not in the business of destroying families ... which is why he told Drizzy to stand down.

J Prince also doubled down on not resorting to a "pig pen mentality," which he clearly believes Pusha did by attacking Drake's mom, dad, and terminally ill producer. He doesn't consider this an L for Drake either -- despite what fans might be saying.

Of course, Pusha might look at it as a W -- he was hailed as a hero during Kanye's album listening party last week. Shortly after that, Kanye himself said the feud was "dead."

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

Hard to say if Ye was getting ahead of a potential situation, but that's all moot now ... 'cause the beef is officially squashed. BTW, Prince's book, 'The Art and Science of Respect,' is out now and he talks about some other famous rap beefs, which didn't end well.