Supreme Court Sides with Baker Who Refused to Make Wedding Cake for Gay Couple

The U.S. Supreme Court just ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex couple.

The Court ruled "The laws and the Constitution can, and in some instances must, protect gay persons and gay couples in the exercise of their civil rights, but religious and philosophical objections to gay marriage are protected views in some instances protected forms of expression."

The ruling wasn't even close -- 7 of the 9 justices sided with the baker.

Justice Kennedy criticized a member of the public who lashed out at the baker during a hearing in Colorado. Kennedy pointed to what he said were comments that called the baker's religious views as despicable and comparing his views to slavery and the Holocaust.