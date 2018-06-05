Donald Trump Uses Patriots, Cubs ... to Attack Eagles

Donald Trump is furiously trying to prove pro sports teams still like him -- despite the Eagles not coming to the White House -- by listing off all the championship teams who have accepted his invite.

Remember, Trump called off the Eagles visit after learning only a small number of players were actually planning to attend. The others had opted out for several reasons, including Trump's stance on the national anthem protests.

POTUS has been taking heat over the move from athletes and politicians, including Philly mayor Jim Kenney who ripped Trump as a "a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend."

Trump responded to his critics with a flurry of tweets Tuesday morning.

"We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others."

Seems like he forgot NASCAR's Martin Truex -- because he posted another tweet later including the driver's name.

"...@NASCAR and Champion @MartinTruex_Jr were recently at the White House. It was a great day for a great sport!"

Don't forget, Trump says he still plans on holding a national anthem ceremony at the White House today instead -- featuring the U.S. Marine Band and U.S. Army Chorus.

Meantime, the Eagles have decided to hold a team workout instead.