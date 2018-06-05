TMZ

Rick Ross Hits the Boxing Gym with Adrien Broner ... Check Out These Hands!

6/5/2018 2:53 PM PDT

Rick Ross Hits the Boxing Gym with Adrien Broner, Check Out These Hands!

Rick Ross wants to brush up his fighting skills -- so, he strapped on the gloves and hit the boxing gym with Adrien Broner ... and he looks pretty good! 

Tha Boss was throwing some decent jabs, some combos and a hard right hand ... even knocked Broner's mitt right off! 

Not saying Ross is ready to take a pro fight or anything ... but he's moving pretty well -- especially after recovering from a medical scare back in March. 

Broner's last fight was back in April -- when he fought to a draw against Jessie Vargas. There are reports the two are closing in on a deal for a rematch. 

Meantime, why not train one of the biggest names in all of hip-hop, right? 

