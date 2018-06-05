Tyrese Sued by Amex You Owe Us $61k!!!

Tyrese Sued by Amex for $61,071.35

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese ﻿just got slapped with a lawsuit for owing a ton of cash to American Express.

American Express sued the singer and, according to the docs obtained by TMZ, he owes an unpaid balance of $61,071.35.

TMZ broke the story ... Tyrese said he was having huge money problems back in November stemming from his ongoing feud with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. Tyrese had filed docs claiming he pulls in $105,686 per month, but has monthly expenses of $107,576.

According to docs he filed at the time, Tyrese said he had nearly $900k in the bank and had real property worth close to $2 million.

Of course, Tyrese bought a new $4 million home in Atlanta last year ... so we're pretty sure he can swing the $61k.