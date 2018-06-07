Bryan Colangelo Quits 76ers Wife Fesses Up to Burner Accounts

The process is over for Bryan Colangelo ... the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations has resigned after an investigation revealed his WIFE was behind several Twitter accounts that had trashed 76ers players and leaked private info.

But there's a major twist ... investigators say Bryan's wife tried to delete and hide key pieces of info on her phone before turning it over to be examined.

"The Philadelphia 76ers organization has accepted the resignation of President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo, effective immediately," the team said in a statement.

Colangelo has been in hot water ever since The Ringer published a story connecting him to several Twitter accounts that had trashed various 76ers players -- including Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz and former players Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor.

The 76ers hired the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to investigate -- and the results showed Bryan's wife was the culprit.

"We do not believe that Mr. Colangelo established the Twitter accounts or posted content on those accounts," the firm said in a statement.

"The evidence supports the conclusion that Ms. Barbara Bottini, Mr. Colangelo’s wife, established the Twitter accounts and posted content on those accounts. When interviewed, Ms. Bottini admitted establishing and operating the accounts. Forensic evidence corroborates her admissions."

As a result of the investigation, the team said, "It has become clear Bryan’s relationship with our team and his ability to lead the 76ers moving forward has been compromised."

But get this ... investigators say Colangelo's wife IMPEDED the investigation by deleting the contents of her iPhone prior to surrendering the device for forensic review.

Still, Bryan is not blameless, according to investigators ... "Our investigation revealed substantial evidence that Mr. Colangelo was the source of sensitive, non-public, club-related information contained in certain posts to the Twitter accounts."

"We believe that Mr. Colangelo was careless and in some instances reckless in failing to properly safeguard sensitive, non-public, club-related information in communications with individuals outside the 76ers organization."

The organization says the search to replace Bryan begins now ...