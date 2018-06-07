Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Pleads Not Guilty In Court ... Craves Cheesesteak

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis ﻿finally faced a judge in his felony assault case -- the ex-NBA star appeared in court and pled not guilty to brutalizing a man in a West Hollywood nightclub parking lot.

And when he got out, Davis told us he was REALLY in the mood for a philly cheesesteak.

Davis showed up with his attorney, Chris Darden -- yes, THAT Chris Darden -- and sat in the courtroom as the charges were spelled out for him.

We broke the story ... the 32-year-old was accused of picking up and slamming a man to the ground after he claimed Davis almost hit him with his car outside Factory nightclub back in April.

Our sources tell us the alleged victim was hospitalized for severe injuries including facial fractures, a broken tooth and broken ribs.

Davis was charged with felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury on Wednesday ... and, if convicted, he faced up to 7 YEARS in prison.

He doesn't seem too concerned and tells his fans, "Believe in the Big Baby."