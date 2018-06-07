Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Celebrating Divorce With Party at Vegas Strip Club ... I'm Single and Also Hot

Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Having Divorce Party at Vegas Strip Club

Jeremy Meeks' now ex-wife isn't taking any time to sulk over her divorce ... taking her single self to a Vegas strip club for a personalized divorce party.

Melissa Meeks is toasting her new single life at the famous Crazy Horse 3 in Vegas on the heels of their divorce being finalized. Melissa won't be dancing at the shindig on June 30, she's only signed on to host.

Their divorce wasn't pretty and only finalized Wednesday, 9 days after the birth of Jeremy's son with Topshop heir Chloe Green. Melissa alleged Jeremy cheated on her with Chloe, and then accused him of being a deadbeat dad to their 9-year-old son.

While Jeremy might be moving down a different path ... no denying his ex is one "Hot Hot Felon Ex-Wife."