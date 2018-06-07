Kim Kardashian West Will Meet Face-to-Face with Alice Marie Johnson

Kim Kardashian West Finally Meeting Alice Face-to-Face

Kim Kardashian West will come face-to-face with the woman she helped to free from prison ... TMZ has learned.

Alice Marie Johnson had her life sentence commuted on Wednesday by President Trump after spending 22 years behind bars. Kim championed Alice's release with the help of her attorney, Shawn Holley ... communicating for months with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Sources close to the situation tell us Kim and her team are working to arrange a meeting with Alice that could happen as early as this week.

Our sources say Kim will most likely travel to Alice -- not vice versa -- as the great-grandmother adjusts to life outside of prison. Moments after she got out, Alice told reporters she was thankful and felt as if her life was starting over again.

As we reported, Kim visited the White House last week for a meeting with 45 about Alice's situation and prison reform in general.

Kim says Alice is just the first of many unfairly sentenced people she hopes to help regain freedom.