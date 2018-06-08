Anthony Bourdain, Celebrities and Chefs React to Shocking Suicide

Anthony Bourdain Celebs & Fellow Chefs React To Shocking Suicide

Anthony Bourdain's sudden and shocking death has stunned the culinary world.

Many fellow chefs, celebrities and athletes have taken to social media to share their experiences and some kind words about the star.

As we reported ... Bourdain was found in a French hotel room by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. CNN reported Bourdain hanged himself.

Bourdain's show, 'Parts Unknown,' gained tremendous success over the years ... he was traveling for the show at the time of his death.

Bourdain leaves behind a young daughter. He was 61 years old.

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255



I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain?????? We’ve lost him too? It hurts to hear. Two icons, gone. Both from my age group. It’s truly devastating to hear this about another peer.



If you need help call: 1 800 273 TALK or if you are in real immediate danger, text 741741. — Stacy London (@stacylondon) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain honestly changed the way I looked at food. I just loved the way he explored life through food. No Reservations/Parts Unknown was my way of exploring the world. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

When I traveled to some exotic place I’d not been before -the last were Beirut and Amman- I’d text Bourdain & ask where I should eat. He gave the best, most fun recommendations. I’d like to think he’s scouting out the best watering holes and places to eat in heaven, right now.💔 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Crushing and sad about Anthony Bourdain.



Regardless of how people spar over certain issues, this is tragic news.@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018