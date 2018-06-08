Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61 ... Apparent Suicide

Breaking News

Beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is dead of an apparent suicide.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France ... according to CNN. The network says Bourdain's friend Eric Ripert discovered the body Friday morning. They were on location, shooting an episode of his award winning show, "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain made his name, first as a chef ... and then an author. His famous book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" was published in 2000.

In 2013, "Parts Unknown" premiere on CNN, and it immediately won a Peabody Award.

Story developing ...