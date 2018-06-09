Golden Knights Getting Golden Pendants for Golden Stanley Cup Run

Golden Knights Getting Golden Pendants ... For Golden Playoff Run

They didn't get the silver, so the Vegas Knights will settle for gold ...

TMZ Sports has learned celebrity jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds is hooking up every single player on the Vegas team with a special gold pendant in honor of making the Stanley Cup Finals.

Yeah, we know ... they didn't win -- but the guys became the first expansion team in NHL history to get to the final round of the playoffs.

Boodaddy tells TMZ Sports he's incredibly impressed and wants to be a part of history so he designed a special gold pendant just for the team -- and he's giving it to them for free.

"It's definitely not gonna be cheap but I'll take care of it."

Boodaddy isn't from Vegas -- he's from Florida -- but says he spends a lot of time in Sin City, and understands what the team now means to the locals and hockey fans around the world.