Derek Fisher Will Kobe Be at My Wedding? Well, Here's the Thing ...

Derek Fisher Ponders If Kobe Will Get Invited to His Wedding

EXCLUSIVE

Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher were teammates for 13 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, so when Fisher gets hitched to "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan ... Mamba HAS to be there right?

NOT SO FAST.

We got Fisher out at LAX, and talked to him all about who may, or may not be there when he and Govan jump the broom ... and it seems there's a pretty decent chance Kobe WON'T be there.

"I mean, we'll see. It depends on how many people we decide to have there. If we decide it's just family, then it's just family."

So, Kobe's not family?! Weddings come with tough choices ...

Fisher also gave us his feelings on Shaq's ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, basically saying she wouldn't -- under any circumstances -- be caught dead at the wedding.

Here's a hint: He doesn't give a damn.