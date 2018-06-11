Brock Lesnar is 'Very Interested' In Fighting Jon Jones, Says Dana White

Brock Lesnar 'Very Interested' In Fighting Jon Jones ... Says Dana White

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White says he believes Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE is up at the end of the summer ... and he KNOWS Brock wants to take another UFC fight.

In fact, White says the opponent he's gunning to match up with ... is Jon Jones.

"Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones," White tells TMZ Sports.

The issue ... Jones is currently suspended for failing a drug test surrounding his 2017 fight against Daniel Cormier.

The suspension is provisional until USADA makes an official ruling -- and it seems that could happen pretty soon.

"I'll end up figuring that out in the next month," White says ... "I don't know how that's gonna play out. That's up to USADA."

If it doesn't work out with Jones, there's another big name who could face Lesnar -- Dana says that too could be a really fun fight.