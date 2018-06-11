Mike Tyson Chucks Drink At Don King At Boxing Hall Of Fame Event

Mike Tyson Throws Drink At Don King ... We Ain't Friends!!

Wondering if Mike Tyson still hates Don King? The answer's yes. How much? A lot ... 'cause the legendary boxer straight-up chucked his drink at the promoter Saturday night!!

It all went down at the Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Weekend in Canastota, NY ... when King tried to give Tyson a friendly tap on the shoulder ... and Mike returned the gesture with some water to his face!!

Tyson's explanation for it was pretty simple the following day -- WE AIN'T FRIENDS!!

"He talked in there like he was my friend and that was just bullcrap," Tyson said.

"He really did me in."

Remember, Iron Mike and Don have had beef for a long time ... with Tyson at one point suing him for $100 MILLION alleging Don cheated him out of a TON of money when he used to promote Mike's fights.

Clearly ... the only ice that has thawed in their relationship are the cubes Tyson threw at him Saturday.