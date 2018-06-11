Mike Tyson Chucks Drink At Don King At Boxing Hall Of Fame Event

Wondering if Mike Tyson still hates Don King? The answer's yes. How much? A lot ... 'cause the legendary boxer straight-up chucked his drink at the promoter Saturday night!!
It all went down at the Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Weekend in Canastota, NY ... when King tried to give Tyson a friendly tap on the shoulder ... and Mike returned the gesture with some water to his face!!
Tyson's explanation for it was pretty simple the following day -- WE AIN'T FRIENDS!!
"He talked in there like he was my friend and that was just bullcrap," Tyson said.
"He really did me in."
Remember, Iron Mike and Don have had beef for a long time ... with Tyson at one point suing him for $100 MILLION alleging Don cheated him out of a TON of money when he used to promote Mike's fights.
Clearly ... the only ice that has thawed in their relationship are the cubes Tyson threw at him Saturday.