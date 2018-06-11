Rudy Giuliani Says Working for Trump Won't Tarnish His Legacy

EXCLUSIVE
Rudy Giuliani isn't the least bit worried his post-9/11 rep might be ruined by representing President Trump.
No doubt, Giuliani's had some rough patches since joining the President's legal team in April -- but Monday in D.C., he had a pretty positive outlook. Rudy told us why he has no concern about losing face during Robert Mueller's investigation.
🚨 Giuliani says Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000 used as hush money for Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/pqNtZthgwf— Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 3, 2018
Yes, he's made headlines for what, at the time, appeared to be major missteps in strategy -- but Giuliani believes Americans won't forget his heroic leadership as NYC's Mayor during the 9/11 attacks.
As he told us ... now he's just worried about being the best lawyer he can be.