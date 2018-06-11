Rudy Giuliani Says Working for Trump Won't Tarnish His Legacy

Rudy Giuliani Trump Gig Ruining My Legacy?? Nope, I'm Doing Just Fine

Rudy Giuliani isn't the least bit worried his post-9/11 rep might be ruined by representing President Trump.

No doubt, Giuliani's had some rough patches since joining the President's legal team in April -- but Monday in D.C., he had a pretty positive outlook. Rudy told us why he has no concern about losing face during Robert Mueller's investigation.

🚨 Giuliani says Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000 used as hush money for Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/pqNtZthgwf — Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 3, 2018

Yes, he's made headlines for what, at the time, appeared to be major missteps in strategy -- but Giuliani believes Americans won't forget his heroic leadership as NYC's Mayor during the 9/11 attacks.

As he told us ... now he's just worried about being the best lawyer he can be.