Ex-'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Cashing In On 'Bold and the Beautiful'

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Dance Moms" star Nia Sioux's crossover into scripted TV on "The Bold and the Beautiful" is keeping her pockets deep now that she's no longer on the dance competition reality show.

We got ahold of her minor's contract for the soap opera and Nia, who's 16, is making $2,500 per episode. She's already appeared in 6 episodes this year.

Unclear how long her story arc will run but, if she does return next season, her rate goes up to $2,800.

She's no stranger to the camera, having appeared on 7 seasons of "Dance Moms." TV experience aside, she still only gets 2 weeks vacation, according to her contract. Just like the rest of us.