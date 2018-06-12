Ice Cube & Clyde Drexler In Talks To Start BIG3 League in China

EXCLUSIVE

Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler and BIG3 league execs are currently taking part in high-level discussions to start a BIG3 league in China ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's the deal ... Cube, HOFer-turned-BIG3-commish Drexler and other officials are in Beijing as part of a 3-day trip to announce that the league will play exhibition games in China.

It's pretty cool ... after the upcoming BIG3 season ends, players and coaches will travel to China and hoop in exhibition games with players from China's 3-on-3 league, the JYB -- started by Taiwanese star Jay Chou.

But, that ain't the end game ... we're told it's only the 1st of a 2-part plan.

Step 2?

An entirely new BIG3 League in China ... that'll tour the country.

We're told it's not a done deal just yet ... but the league is optimistic it's gonna happen.