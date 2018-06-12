Jamie Kennedy's Reaction to Lisa Lampanelli's Meltdown is Priceless

Jamie Kennedy Jaw Literally Drops After Watching Lisa Lampanelli's Meltdown

EXCLUSIVE

Jamie Kennedy's eyes damn near popped out of their sockets watching Lisa Lampanelli's nuclear meltdown ... and he thought the way she handled it was great.

We got Jamie leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills on Monday night and our guy got straight to the point ... asking Jamie what he thought about how Lisa handled her heckler. TMZ broke the story ... the insult comic went off on a fan who tried to give her $100 to shut up during her Sunday gig in San Jose.

Jamie initially couldn't answer the question cause he hadn't seen Lisa's meltdown. No problem, cause our guy had the video handy ... and Jamie's reaction is almost as epic as Lisa's meltdown.

BTW ... Jamie's no stranger to going off on fans either. Remember when that chick burped loudly in the middle of his set?