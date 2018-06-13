'Bachelorette' Producers Say Lincoln Adim Lied About Assault & Battery

'Bachelorette' Producers Say Lincoln Adim Lied About Assault Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

'Bachelorette' contestant Lincoln Adim pulled the wool over the eyes of producers during background checks for the show ... according to Warner Bros.

The studio behind the reality show just released a statement about Adim, who, as we reported earlier, was convicted last month of indecent assault and battery on a woman. However, he'd been arrested for the incident way back in May 2016.

WB says, "No one on the 'Bachelorette' production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or been charged with any sexual misconduct."

The statement continues, "We employ a well- respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction - or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct."

"We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information."

Becca Kufrin has not yet eliminated Adim from the show as it airs.