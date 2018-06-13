Conor McGregor Returning to NYC to Face Judge In Bus Attack Case

Conor McGregor has boarded a jet and is returning to the United States ... where he's scheduled to appear in an NYC courtroom to face charges for his attack on a UFC bus back in April.
McGregor is facing several criminal charges -- including felony criminal mischief -- for the April 5 incident at Barclay's Center when he threw a steel dolly at a UFC bus.
Several people were injured in the incident -- including multiple UFC fighters and staff.
Conor spent the night in jail and eventually flew back to Ireland.
But Tuesday, McGregor posted a photo in front of a private jet -- presumably the plane he'll take to return to the U.S.
McGregor is reportedly working on a plea deal with prosecutors -- and, since he's facing 7 years in prison if convicted, it's in his best interest to cut a deal.
Stay tuned ...