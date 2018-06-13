Kanye West Nude Chicks Make My Shoes Famous

Kanye West Promos New Yeezys with Nude Models ... in Yeezys

Do these new Kanye West shoes make me look naked?

That's not the actual tagline for Kanye's new Yeezys, but it coulda been. The Yeezy 500 Supermoon Yellows dropped over the weekend and, just in case you didn't notice 'em, he decided to have models -- most buck naked in just their Supermoons -- strike various poses.

This time the Clermont twins, and some porn stars ... including Lela Star did the honors.

You'll recall Kanye used a similar tactic earlier this year for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign -- using famous friends and some of these same models to pose as Kim clones.

You can say a lot of things about Ye, but you can't say he doesn't know how to push a product.