Lil Scrappy I Wasn't Drunk or High During Car Crash ... It Was Pure Exhaustion

Lil Scrappy Drove Through 3 States the Day Of Car Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Scrappy clocked in at least 11 hours and about 800 miles on the road the day he fell asleep behind the wheel and smashed into a utility pole ... leaving his friend and himself badly injured.

Scrappy spoke for the first time about the accident on "TMZ Live," and he revealed he had driven from South Carolina to Atlanta to Miami on the day of the accident. He admits he might have overextended himself by deciding to go out on the town with his friend, Ca$ino Roulette, who was a passenger in the car.

The rapper says he has no recollection of falling asleep behind the wheel, but he does remember Ca$ino and himself struggling to escape the car. Scrappy broke his foot in 7 places, and Ca$ino's injuries were far worse.

Cops say there were no drugs or alcohol involved, and have closed their investigation.