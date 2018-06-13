Ninja Says Pro Gamers Can Pull Chicks Like NBA Stars

Fortnite God 'Ninja' Pro Gamers Can Pull Chicks ... Just Like NBA Stars!

EXCLUSIVE

You don't gotta be an NBA star to pull world-class chicks -- because pro gamers are doing pretty damn well these days ... this according to Fortnite god Ninja.

With gaming events like Fortnite and League of Legends selling out stadiums -- yes, STADIUMS -- pro gamers are making more cash and are becoming more famous than ever.

So, when we saw Ninja at the Fortnite Pro-Am at the E3 convention in L.A., we asked how he felt about that old stereotype that gamers are just nerds who live in their parents' basement.

Bottom line ... if you're still thinking that way, you're living in the stone age.

"I think that if they want to, [pro gamers] can have relationships, find relationships from their popularity just like professional basketball players can go out and if he's not married ... probably find someone."

He's right. Case in point -- FaZe Censor ... a pro gamer who's dating SMOKING HOT WEATHER GIRL YANET GARCIA!!!

There's more ... Ninja also says there was a celebrity at the Pro-Am who's got real skills on the sticks. And after some sleuthing, we found out the guy he's talking about is Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen!

So, if the whole NFL thing doesn't work out, sounds like the pro-gamer life is a pretty sweet gig!!!

Fun Fact: Ninja and his celeb teammate, Marshmello, ended up winning the $1 MILLION top prize at the Pro-Am.