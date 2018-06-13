Stan Lee Files For Restraining Order Against Business Partner

Stan Lee Files for Restraining Order Against Keya Morgan

EXCLUSIVE

Stan Lee has gone to court to ask for protection against his presumably soon-to-be-ex-business partner and friend, Keya Morgan.

Lee just filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles on the heels of Morgan's arrest on suspicion of filing a false police report. It was reported Morgan may have lied when he told cops two gunmen showed up at Stan's Hollywood Hills home on the night of May 31 demanding money.

The case type of the newly filed docs is "Elder/Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention."

Morgan's been a constant fixture at Lee's side over the last year ... helping create videos with the Marvel legend at his home.

Story developing ...