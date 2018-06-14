Teairra Mari's Restraining Order Request Against 50 Cent Denied

Teairra Mari Restraining Order vs. 50 Cent Denied Lisa Bloom Cites Gross Technicality as Roadblock

'Love & Hip Hop' star Teairra Mari got denied a restraining order against 50 Cent in her revenge porn case ... and her attorney is blasting the judge for getting too technical when it comes to "engaging" in a sexual act.

As we reported ... Teairra went after her ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, and his friend, 50, claiming they teamed up to spread images of her on Instagram that included Teairra with ejaculate all over her face.

She went to court to get a restraining order against them to stop sharing the photo ... but the judge has now denied that motion. And according to Lisa Bloom, the judge denied the request "because she was not convinced that the photo 50 Cent posted, with ejaculate on our client's face, showed her 'engaging' in a sexual act."

Bloom also claims the judge wasn't convinced 50 would post the photo again. Lisa took the judge to task saying, "Common sense dictates that photo of a woman with ejaculate on her face clearly depicts a sex act, and is the kind of humiliation the revenge porn law was designed to ban."

As for Akbar, he's scheduled to face the judge later this month.