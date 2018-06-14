Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested In San Diego Again

Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested in San Diego -- again ... this according to the San Diego County District Attorney.

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear but law enforcement sources tell us Winslow is facing multiple criminal charges.

We don't know if this has anything to do with his arrest last week when he was accused of breaking into a home in a mobile home park in the San Diego area. For that incident, he was arrested for felony burglary.

But moments ago, the San Diego D.A. told TMZ Sports ... "A warrant was issued this morning for Kellen Winslow II’s arrest and he was taken into custody by San Diego Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday afternoon."

"Arraignment is anticipated Friday, June 15 ... Charges will be announced at that time."

We've reached out to Kellen's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.

34-year-old Winslow played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 -- and made the Pro Bowl in 2007 as a tight end for the Cleveland Browns.