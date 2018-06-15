Tyron Woodley Says, Free Conor McGregor For My Sake!

UFC's Tyron Woodley Free Conor McGregor ... For My Sake!

Tyron Woodley has gone from wanting to murder Conor McGregor -- to being his biggest supporter -- and he's revealing the REAL reason he's rooting for the Irish star to beat his felony bus attack case.

Remember, the two nearly came to blows back in 2016 during a backstage altercation at the UFC 205 weigh-ins. It got bad.

But now, Tyron says ... he wants to be connected to Conor in a big way -- and kept it 100 on "The Hollywood Beatdown."

There's more ... Tyron also explains why he wants to end Colby Covington's life -- and makes the guy a REAL offer he hopes the UFC fighter can't refuse.

Plus, Woodley goes after Tekashi69 and breaks some news about his rap career.

