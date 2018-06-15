David Arquette Hits Double Stunner! ... In Wrestling Comeback

David Arquette Hits Double Stunner In Pro Wrestling Return!

Breaking News

David Arquette wasn't playin' when he told TMZ Sports he's heading back to the squared circle looking for respect ... 'cause he threw down an epic DOUBLE STUNNER on two dudes Thursday night!!

The former WCW heavyweight champ jumped in the ring at Championship Wrestling From Hollywood‘s “Peter & Ray’s Surprise Birthday Party Spectacular” ... and rocked The Rockness Monsters!!

The 46-year-old star bounced off the ropes ... threw a haymaker at one ... kicked the other in the groin ... and got 'em both at the same time with Steve Austin's signature move.

Remember, it was just a few days ago Arquette told us he was serious about a comeback to stop fans from hatin' on his heavily-panned WCW championship match.

Not a bad start ...