Donald Trump Takes Credit for World Cup 2026 ... Thanks Bob Kraft

Donald Trump Takes Credit for World Cup 2026, Thanks Bob Kraft

Breaking News

Donald Trump is patting himself on the back this morning -- giving himself much of the credit for landing the 2026 World Cup in North America ... and admitting he got advice from the man who owns the Patriots.

It was announced this week that the United States, along with Mexico and Canada would be the joint host countries for the 2026 games.

Friday morning, Trump applauded ... himself.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people."

He added, "We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice."

Interesting, considering Trump and Kraft -- longtime friends -- had disagreed about the way POTUS handled the NFL kneeling issue.

Seems like they've patched things up ... at least for now.