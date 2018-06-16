Logan Paul and KSI Go Face-to-Face at Super Fight News Conference (Live Stream)

Logan Paul & KSI Super Fight News Conference Let the Trash Talking Begin!!! (LIVE STREAM)

Logan Paul and KSI are officially going full Mayweather vs. McGregor today in L.A. ... and TMZ is live streaming so you won't miss a single insult from the bros as they promote their upcoming bout.

The YouTube superstars will be taking shots at each other -- just verbally, we think -- at a massive news conference at the L.A. Coliseum at noon Saturday. Their younger brothers, Jake Paul and Deji, will also go at it at the presser ... because they're the undercard for the mega boxing event in Manchester Arena on August 25.

As we reported ... Logan and KSI gave a preview of their smack talk during a heated exchange at a nightclub this week. Both guys have been busting their asses training for the fight ... and there's talk it could even haul in more viewers than last year's Floyd vs. Conor extravaganza.

Regardless, it's gonna be huge ... and the hype's about to ramp up big time.