Paul George Says Chad Ochocinco Ain't The FIFA King, 'He Can't Beat Me!'

Chad Ochocinco is more FIFA Prince than FIFA King ... 'cause Paul George OWNS the ex-NFL superstar in the video game -- so says the Thunder stud himself.

Chad -- who's dubbed himself the "FIFA King" many times over the years -- has been obsessed with the soccer game ... and is a legend in the gaming community for showing up to random people's houses to pick up the sticks.

But PG-13 says the ex-NFL star is all talk ... and he NEVER wins when the two play.

"There's one person that can't beat me ... Ochocinco," Paul told TMZ Sports at the Fortnite Pro-Am on Wednesday.

It's huge if true ... 'cause just the other day Chad said he was in the FIFA lab for EIGHT STRAIGHT HOURS.

So ... forget the Fortnite tourneys -- let's see THIS matchup ASAP!!